SSLC, HSSLC re-exams now from July 12

SHILLONG, July 2: Joint Director of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) Mac Donald Marbaniang on Friday said that the Board has rescheduled the HSSLC and SSLC exams for COVID-affected candidates to July 12.
Marbaniang said that the exams were earlier slated to start from July 9 but it had to be rescheduled due to Behdienkhlam Festival which falls on July 9.
As per the revised programme, both SSLC and HSSLC exams would begin on July 12 and end on July 20.
A total of 98 candidates would sit for the SSLC exams while 92 candidates will appear in the HSSLC examination.
