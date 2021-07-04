Consult Cabinet on James, HSPDP tells CM

SHILLONG, July 3: The Hills State Peoples’ Democratic Party (HSPDP) has asked Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma to sit with all Cabinet Ministers before taking any decision on the demand of the United Democratic Party (UDP) to remove Power Minister, James Sangma.

“I feel the Chief Minister should consult the Cabinet Ministers and decide appropriately,” HSPDP chief, KP Pangniang said.

Stating that he has nothing much to say on the issue, he said the CM, party MLAs and the Cabinet ministers should consult and analyse before taking a decision.

Asked if the HSPDP is neutral on the issue, Pangniang said it is beyond the party to decide alone. He said there has to be a consensus in a coalition.

“I have nothing much to say. I leave it to the wisdom of the CM,” he said.

On the Congress’s charge that the UDP is adopting a pressure tactic to get the Power portfolio, Pangniang said, “The Opposition has every right to criticise. It is their duty to criticise and raise demands.”

He added: “It is a political ploy of the Congress to bring confusion among the coalition partners because they have to play a role to be there.”

Earlier, the UDP had demanded the removal of those at the helm of affairs in the Power Department for alleged irregularities in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited. The party had submitted a memorandum to the CM demanding the streamlining of the functioning of MeECL.

Recently, the government removed the corporation’s CMD Arunkumar Kembhavi.