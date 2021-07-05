Prompt service delivery can lessen case load in police stations: Assam CM

GUWAHATI, July 5: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed officers in-charge of police stations to deliver ‘quick service’ in regard to filing charge-sheets against crimes such as rape, murder, arms and drugs smuggling on priority and submit reports regarding the same within six months.

Addressing a first-of-its-kind interaction with officers-in-charge of police stations at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here on Monday, the chief minister observed that “fifty per cent of Assam police cases can be lessened if service delivery is prompt in regard to filing charge-sheets against crime cases.”

“In the next six months, cases such as rape, murder, arms, drugs, etc., have to be disposed of on priority, with charge-sheets filed against the cases in quick time. Besides, post mortem reports of accident/death cases should be delivered to family members within 15 days while police verification should not take more than a week,” Sarma said.

The criminal investigation department (CID) would be asked to train the officers to file charge-sheets, he said.

“Forensic reports also must be prepared on time. In this regard, I shall direct the inspector-general, CID, to take initiatives to sign a MoU with three or four forensic labs in the country,” he said.

Sarma asked the officers in border police stations to act tough on cattle smugglers. “There should be no cattle smuggling case in the state,” he added.

The chief minister also asked the officers to communicate frequently with superintendents of police and deputy superintendents of police for better supervision and service delivery.

“Finally, we are aiming at making Assam Police a professional and well-tuned force for which the officers in-charge will get a vehicle within three months, police stations will get an amount as source money (to develop sources from place of crime), a sum of Rs 2.5 lakh each as contingency, a power generator and three computers for smooth registration of FIRs,” Sarma said.

The chief minister suggested having housing facilities near the police station having bigger premises.

“Constables must be made to undergo basic health check-up at the nearest hospital every 15 days as health is important for efficiency. I also suggest that your work shifts are staggered,” he said.

Lauding the state police force, Sarma said, “Assam Police has made a name in the country in tackling insurgents as well. It has also done exemplary work in the past two months in regard to curbing cattle and drug smuggling.”

“We want a police force which can inspire people. People need to have confidence in the state police force and feel more safe in a police station than at home,” he said.