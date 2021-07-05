Sports Snippets

Barbora sets up fourth-round clash with world No. 1 Ashleigh

London, July 4: French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic booked a spot in the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-5 win over Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova. Barbora will take on world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, for a place in the quarterfinals after the Australian overcame her doubles partner, Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, to close out play on Centre Court on Saturday evening with a 6-3, 7-5 verdict. (IANS)

Full Wimbledon crowds allowed from quarterfinals

Wimbledon, July 4: Crowds at Wimbledon’s Centre Court and No. 1 Court can increase to 100% capacity for the singles quarterfinals through the end of the tournament. The All England Club said Sunday that will mark the first full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event in Britain since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year. Wimbledon was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the first time in 75 years that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament was not held. The club said the rise from what has been limited to 50% full crowds at the two main arenas comes after the successful staging of the first week of The Championships and with government approval. (AP)

Primoz Roglic withdraws from Tour de France

Cluses (France), July 4: The injuries from a crash-filled opening week at the Tour de France took their toll Sunday when last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic withdrew before the ninth stage. Rogblic crashed badly during Monday’s third stage in the western Brittany region and had been struggling since. The Jumbo-Visma team said the Slovenian rider would focus on new goals. “We took the decision all together with the team, it doesn’t make sense to continue,” Roglic said. (AP)

Serbian athlete tests positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo

Tokyo, July 4: A member of Serbia’s rowing team for the Olympics has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus after arrival at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo. This is the second instance of an overseas Olympics contingent reporting a positive coronavirus case on arrival. Last month, two members of Uganda’s Olympics team tested positive for the coronavirus. Kyodo news reported that the rower, in his 30s, tested positive after an antigen test conducted at the airport quarantine station on Saturday. (IANS)

Vieira hired as Crystal Palace manager for 3rd coaching role

LONDON, July 4: Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira was hired as Crystal Palace manager on Sunday for his third senior coaching role. Vieira signed a contract until 2024 as the replacement for Roy Hodgson, who stepped down at the end of last season after four years in charge of the south London club. “I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club as we begin a new chapter together,” Vieira said. The 45-year-old Vieira was fired by French club Nice in December after 2 1/2 years as its coach. (AP)

Bengaluru FC sign contract with Gabonese defender Musavu-King

Bengaluru, July 4: Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC have extended by two years the contract of Gabonese defender Yrondu Musavu-King, who was earlier on a short-term pact with the club. The 29-year-old player is Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli’s first foreign acquisition ahead of the new season. Musavu-King has featured at the international level with Gabon, making his debut in a 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Congo, and has played for clubs in Europe’s top divisions, such as Granada, Udinese, Lorient and Toulouse. (IANS)