Harsh Vardhan, Pokhriyal among exits before Cabinet reshuffle

NEW DELHI, July 7: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan resigned today, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle. Along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, these are the biggest casualties of the mega government reset.

Harsh Vardhan’s resignation comes as the government battles criticism of its handling of the second wave of Covid in April-May, which ambushed India’s health infrastructure and left tens of thousands desperate for oxygen, hospital beds and vaccine.

The government’s vaccination plan, which is also under the Health Ministry, is also floundering.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar have also quit. So have Sadananda Gowda, Debashree Chaudhuri, Sanjay Dhotre and Ratan Lal Kataria.

IANS