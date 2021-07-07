Metbah for joint efforts to resolve border dispute

SHILLONG, July 6: With consensus growing among political parties of the state on a give-and-take approach to resolve the vexed boundary dispute with Assam with Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh on Tuesday asserting that the state government should shun politics and make an all-out effort to include all stakeholders on board for concerted effort to resolve the long-pending issue.

Reacting to the Assam CM’s suggestion for a give-and-take policy to resolve the dispute, Lyngdoh suggested that all stakeholders should be taken on board before taking any decision on the matter. “I have expressed my concern and discussed about the problems being faced by the border populace and the Assam CM has assured that he will take up the matter,” the UDP president said.

“Let us not play politics anymore. We all have to put in sincere efforts to solve it,” he added.