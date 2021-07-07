Tura MDC demands Boro’s expulsion from BJP  

TURA, July 7: GHADC BJP MDC from Tura Bernard N Marak on Wednesday accused Dr K C Boro of dragging party leaders from Garo Hills against the BJP leadership by making a false claim on the change of leadership issue and demanded his expulsion from the party.

According to the Tura MDC, Boro had made a false claim that he had contacted BJP leaders from Garo Hills on the change of leadership when in reality, no one from amongst the party leaders were contacted by him.

While condemning the alleged false statement by Boro, Bernard said that Boro was trying to divide the BJP and expressed unhappiness towards his actions.

“The district leaders, Morcha and former MDCs have informed me that Boro called no one on the change of leadership. It is the prerogative of the centre leaders and party high command to make a call on that and Boro shouldn’t drag the Garo Hills BJP into his personal statement,” Bernard said.