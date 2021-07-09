Russia coach fired following Euro 2020 exit

MOSCOW, July 8: Russia fired coach Stanislav Cherchesov on Thursday, two weeks after the national team was eliminated from the group stage of the European Championship. Russian soccer federation president Alexander Dyukov said the decision to end Cherchesov’s five-year tenure was reached after discussions with him.

“Together with Stanislav Salamovich (Cherchesov) we took the decision to end his contract,” Dyukov said in a statement. Cherchesov took charge of the team in 2016. (AP)