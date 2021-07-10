CS to finalise name of probe panel head in rice ‘scam’

SHILLONG, July 9: Days after announcing a probe into the alleged irregularities pertaining to foodgrains under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) of the Social Welfare Department, the state government has asked Chief Secretary, MS Rao to finalise the name of a retired judge for constitution of a single-member inquiry into the allegations.

The alleged scam came to light following the seizure of around one lakh sacks of rice by Assam Police from a private warehouse in Assam. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had contested the figure, claiming that it was 33,000 sacks and not one lakh as was being claimed.

Meanwhile, the investigation conducted by Assam Police has failed to make a breakthrough in the case.

Sources from Assam have confirmed that the Revenue Circle officers of Boko and Chaygaon were transferred after the incident came to light.