Suhana Khan strikes a ‘golden’ pose in new Insta post

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ
By Agencies
Suhana Khan strikes a 'golden' pose in new Insta post.(photo:instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is quite the ‘golden girl’ in her Friday post on Instagram. In a gorgeous picture she posted on social media, the afternoon golden glow falls on Suhana, as she holds a faraway look in her eyes. She is dressed in a fitted strappy top paired with faux leather pants, and has her lustrous locks open. Suhana captioned the image with a couple of face emojis. Her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, commented on the picture, saying: “Are u real.” Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped two love emojis. (IANS)

