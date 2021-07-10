Varun Dhawan’s last day on Bhediya set

Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Friday to inform this was the last day of his shoot for the upcoming film Bhediya.

Varun shared a monochrome picture on Instagram posing in front of a mirror with his back to the camera. The actor stands shirtless baring his washboard abs in the reflection.

“Last Day #bhediya,” he wrote on the image.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the supernatural thriller also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is scheduled to release on April 14 next year. (IANS)