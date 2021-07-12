Don’t fall prey to rumours, Zenith tells people on Covid vaccine  

By Agencies
TURA, July 12: Former Congress Minister and Rangsakona MLA, Zenith M Sangma on Monday urged the people of his constituency not to fear the Covid-19 vaccination and to take it willingly to safeguard their near and dear ones as well as the general citizens from the infectious virus.

 

Speaking at the awareness programme on Covid-19 cum vaccination drive on the day at two separate locations under Rerapara Community and Rural Development Block in South West Garo Hills, Zenith urged them not to fall prey to the rumours being spread both in the social media and through mouth stating that vaccination is the only way to keep oneself safe.

 

During the programme, the MLA explained at length and shed light on the disease, testing and vaccination in such a way that the people would understand and go for vaccination voluntarily rather than coercion.

 

The programme was organized at Rangsakona children’s park and Watregre playground under the initiative of the Rerapara Block Development Officer Raymond  Z D Shira along with the district’s medical team.

 

Sector Executive Magistrates Sanyang Sangma, Horticulture Development Officer, Dr Tusengbirth Marak, Veterinary Officer, Medical Officer of Rangsakona PHc and team of health workers were among those present at the programme.

 

 

 

