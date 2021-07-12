Saloons, parlours to open four days a week in WGH
TURA, July 12: Saloons and beauty parlours in West Garo Hills District have been allowed to open from Tuesday onwards this week subject to strict compliance with certain health protocols.
Issuing a fresh order in this regard in pursuance of the government order, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh informed that the said shops would remain open 4 days a week from Tuesday to Friday from 7 am to 4 pm.
However, all workers having Covid-19 symptoms like fever, cough etc have been advised to remain home and get tested while both workers and customers are to wear N-95 or 3 play surgical masks with cloth mask without removing them at all times.
All other Covid-19 guidelines like hand washing, sanitizing are to be maintained by the shop owners including displaying the vaccination status of all staff and health advisories in the local language.
