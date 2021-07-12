Struck by lightning: 11 Jaipur tourists die in Amer watch tower

JAIPUR, July 12: Eleven tourists lost their lives and another eight sustained injuries during a lightning strike near the Amer Fort.

The incident is from Sunday when these tourists were out to enjoy a pleasant evening — some were busy taking selfies while others chatting when they were struck down. Around twenty-seven people were reported to have been on the watch tower and the fort wall when the incident happened.

Jaipur police Commissioner Anand Shrivastava confirmed the incident. “A total of 11 people have died as lightning struck them while 8 people have been injured,” Shrivastava said.

A few of them slipped from the hills and fell deep down among bushes. SDRF teams have been rescuing them since last night and are searching for victims, said the disaster relief force officials.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed.

Police sources said that many tourists sustained injuries as they jumped off the watch tower in panic.