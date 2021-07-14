Former UP MLA booked under Gangster Act surrenders before court

NATIONAL
By Agencies

Sultanpur (UP), July 13 : Former Uttar Pradesh MLA Chandra Bhadra Singh alias Sonu and three others surrendered before a court here on Tuesday in a case under the Gangster Act.
Sub-Inspector Sitaram Yadav had filed a case under the Gangster Act against five people at Dhanpatganj police station here on April 28 in connection with demolition of a wall, advocate Rudra Pratap Singh said. The former Isauli MLA, Deepak Singh alias Bablu Singh, Surya Prakash Singh alias Anshu and Vijay Yadav surrendered before the MP-MLA court, he said. Special Judge P K Jayant sent all the accused to 60-day judicial custody. (PTI)

