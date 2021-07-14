Gayle stars as Windies secure T20 series win against Aussies

GROS ISLET, July 13: Chris Gayle belted 67 from 38 balls to guide the West Indies to a six-wicket, series-clinching win over Australia in third Twenty20 cricket international.

The West Indies finished 142-4, chasing down Australia’s total 141-6 with 31 balls to spare in the third of five T20s. Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran hit the winning runs to remain unbeaten on 32 from 27 balls.

But it was all about former captain Gayle in St. Lucia.

The 41-year-old left-hander slogged seven sixes and four boundaries as he posted his first Twenty20 International half century since an unbeaten 100 against England in March 2016.

The big-hitting West Indies batsman crossed a milestone – of being the first to get to 14,000 runs in T20 cricket – which proves that neither age, nor a troublesome back that disallows him to move freely on the field, can stop him from hitting massive sixes and quickfire knocks in T20 cricket.

Gayle said his main focus was on the T20 World Cup starting in October in the United Arab Emirates, when he’ll be 42.

The West Indies won the first game of the series by 18 runs after a stunning batting collapse from the Australians, and took the second game by 56 runs.

Australia needed a win to have any chance of staying in contention in the series, but didn’t post enough runs.

West Indies wrist spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. took two wickets in his second over with the kind of bowling which restricted Australia’s run-rate. (AP)