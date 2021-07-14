JAC asks CM to scrap Umngot dam project

SHILLONG, July 13: The state government will not push for implementation of the controversial Umngot Hydroelectric Project without listening to the voice of the people and holding consultations with local MLA and Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma assured a Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Tuesday.

A delegation of the JAC, comprising the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Thma U Rangli-Juki (TUR) and Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), among others, called on the chief minister demanding scrapping of the project.

JSU general secretary Treibor Suchen later said that the chief minister did not give any assurance on scrapping the project.

On the memorandum submitted to the CM, Suchen said, “We want the government to scrap this project because it will hamper the livelihood of the people engaged in the tourism sector, and would have detrimental effects on the aquatic life and the quality of water.”