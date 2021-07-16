ASUS unveils new Chromebooks in India

Mumbai, July 15 : With an aim to expand its business in the Indian market, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Thursday launched six new Chromebooks in India starting at Rs 17,999.

The new range of Chromebooks — Flip C214, C223, C423 (touch and non-touch variants) and AC523 (touch and non-touch variants) — will be available on Flipkart from July 22 onwards across the country.

Powered by Intel Dual-core 64-bit processors and 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, Chromebooks give consumers the freedom of up to 10-11 hours’ battery life for productivity and multi-tasking, the company said in a statement.

“To meet the needs of current times, we are happy to introduce a new range of ASUS Chromebooks that are fast, intuitive, easy to use and highly affordable,” ASUS Regional Director, India and South Asia, Leon Yu, said.

“We strongly believe Indian consumers now have a reliable range of Asus laptops with their preferred OS to choose from, across affordable price points. ASUS Chromebooks will immensely benefit students, home makers and new age cloud focused enterprises,” Yu added.

The ASUS Chromebooks feature slim display panels that exhibit beautiful colours along with optional touch-screen, anti-glare panels up to 15.6 inches with NanoEdge Slim bezels and Full-HD picture.

The company says it is excellent conferencing and online learning companions thanks to the high-definition 720p webcam across all variants and with up to dual-array microphones and dual stereo loudspeakers.

The laptops include a full complement of smart productivity features, including all-school-day battery life and a versatile selection of I/O ports.(IANS)