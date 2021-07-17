COVID Briefs

Indore records single COVID-19 case for first time in 16 months

Indore, July 16: For the first time in 16 months, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has recorded just one case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

Amid preparations for the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive, the daily count of infections has gradually declined in Madhya Pradesh.

In the last 24 hours, we have tested 8,923 samples and among them only one was found positive for the infection, nodal officer for COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said.

This is for the first time in 16 months that Indore, which was earlier one of the worst affected districts in the pandemic, has recorded just one case in 24 hours, he said.

The drop can be attributed to the ongoing vaccination drive and weakening of the impact of the second wave, the official said, while warning people not to lower their guard, as the threat of the third wave still persists.

According to official data, nearly 1.53 lakh people were infected with COVID-19 in Indore district in the last 16 months and 1,391 of them died during treatment. Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases that took the tally of infections to 7,91,614, while the toll stood at 10,510. (PTI)

328 children lost one or both parents to COVID-19 in Raigad district

Alibaug, July 16: At least 328 children have lost one or both parents to COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra’s Raigad district so far, a senior official said on Friday.

District Collector Nidhi Choudhary said a task force was established in the district to trace children who have lost one or both parents to the disease.

As per the information collected by the district authorities, at least 14 children have been orphaned, while 314 have lost a parent to COVID-19 infection.

As many as 33 children have lost their mothers, while 281 have lost their fathers to the disease, it was stated.

The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh per child, which will be released once the boys attain the age of 21 and the girls turn 18, the collector said, adding that a monthly allowance of Rs 1,100 each will be put in the bank accounts of the parent or guardian.

Meanwhile, a proposal has been submitted to the government to provide pension to 165 widows under the national family pension scheme, she said. (PTI)