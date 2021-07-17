New academic session for 1st yr varsity students from Oct 1: UGC

NEW DELHI, July 17: The new academic session for first year students to be admitted in various universities across the country will commence from October 1 this year, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

According to the guidelines by UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, universities and colleges will start the admission process only after the class 12 board results are declared.

Directions have been given to other higher educational institutions that the admission process for the undergraduate (UG) course academic session for 2021-2022 will be started only after the class 12 board results are declared.

The CBSE has announced that it will declare the class 12 board results by July 31. The Class 12 results will also be declared by various state boards tentatively around the same time.

The admission process for the current academic session must be completed by September 30.

The UGC has made it clear that the college seats left vacant during the admission process must be filled by October 31. However, the universities will accept the documents related to the admission process till December 31 this year.

The UGC has also given instructions that classes conducted through online, offline and mixed mode for intermediate semester students must be started at the earliest.

The process of preparing the results of class 12 boards has been started by the CBSE for which instructions have been issued to all CBSE-affiliated schools. The schools will also be uploading the marks secured by the students in class 11. The CBSE has also asked all schools to upload the marks secured by students in practical and project work.

IANS