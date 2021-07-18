Lewis stars as WI beat Aus

GROS ISLET (ST LUCIA), July 17: West Indies stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran won his first toss of the series and decided to bat against Australia in the final Twenty20 match. Then opener Evin Lewis took over.

Player-of-the match Lewis scored 79 runs off 34 balls, including 9 sixes, to put the Caribbean side well on its way to its fourth win in the five-match series. Despite a late collapse, the West Indies scored its highest total of the series — 199 for eight.

Australia finished with 183-9 to give the home side a 16-run win.

Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell took three wickets each for the West Indies.

Andrew Tye made his first appearance of the tour and led the Australian bowlers with 3-37 while Adam Zampa and Mitch Marsh added two wickets each. (AP)