COVID Briefs

India records 41,157 fresh cases

New Delhi, July 18: India logged 41,157 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,11,06,065, while the death toll climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases have declined to 4,22,660 and comprise 1.36 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. It said that active cases have decreased by 1,365 in a span of 24 hours. The ministry said that 19,36,709 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of in the country to 44,39,58,663. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 30269796, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent, the data stated. The total vaccine doses administered has reached 40.49 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.08 per cent, according to the health ministry. (PTI)

Over 41.99 crore vaccine doses so far provided to states: Centre

New Delhi, July 18: Over 41.99 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states and Union territories, and more than 2.56 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the health ministry said on Sunday. In a statement, the ministry said 15,75,140 more doses are in the process of being supplied. It said 41.99 crore (41,99,68,590) vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far through all sources. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 39,42,97,344 doses, according to data available at 8 am Sunday, the ministry said. It said 2,56,71,246 Covid vaccine doses — balance and unutilised — are still available with states/UTs, and private hospitals. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination programme commenced from June 21. Under the programme, the central government made inoculation free of cost for all adults. Vaccines were earlier free for people above 45 years of age. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting states/UTs by providing them the vaccines, the ministry said. In the new phase of the drive, the Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states /UTs, it said. (PTI)

IMA asks Kerala to withdraw order easing restrictions ahead of Bakrid

New Delhi, July 18: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday asked the Kerala government to withdraw its decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Bakrid, terming it “unwarranted and inappropriate” at a time of a medical emergency. The apex doctors’ organisation said it would knock the doors of the Supreme Court if the Kerala government does not enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour to curtail the rising menace of the viral disease by withdrawing this decision. The IMA issued a statement here, saying while many northern states have stopped traditional and popular pilgrimage yatras in view of the pandemic, it is unfortunate that Kerala took a decision which will pave the way for mass gatherings. “The IMA is pained to see amidst the rise of cases and seropositivity, the Kerala government has issued an order to ease out lockdown followed in the state on the pretext of religious gatherings of Bakrid. It is unwarranted and inappropriate at this time of medical emergency,” the statement read. In the larger interest of the country and the well-being of humanity, the IMA strongly demands that the order be withdrawn and zero-tolerance towards violation of Covid norms enforced, the medical body said. (PTI)