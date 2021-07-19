National Nuggets

Train driver saves man

Mumbai, July 18: A senior citizen crossing rail tracks at Kalyan station near here on Sunday was saved when the drivers of a Mumbai-Varanasi train applied emergency brakes in the nick of time after being alerted by a rail official, the Central Railway said. The incident took place around 12.45 pm when the train started from platform no. 4 of the Kalyan railway station in neighbouring Thane district. Hari Shankar (70), who was crossing the track at that time, fell and got stuck under the train, the Central Railway said in a release. Chief Permanent Way Inspector (CPWI) Santosh Kumar then shouted to caution loco pilot S K Pradhan and assistant loco pilot Ravi Shankar G. The two loco pilots immediately applied emergency brakes and pulled up the elderly man from under the train, the release said. A cash reward of Rs 2,000 cash each for the two loco pilots was also announced. (PTI)

AIMIM’s Twitter account hacked

Hyderabad, July 18: The officialTwitter account of All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) was ‘hacked’ on Sunday with the hackers renaming the profile as “Elon Musk’, party sources said here. The same account was hacked nine days ago but was restored, they said adding it was again hacked at around 1 pm today. The hackers changed the Twitter profilename from AIMIM to ‘Elon Musk’ and also thepicture of the handle was replaced with that of the Tesla CEO. A complaint to Hyderabad police will be lodged on Monday, he said. No new tweets were posted on theaccount. AIMIMs Twitter handle has about 6.78 lakhfollowers. (PTI)

President to visit J&K, Ladakh

Jammu, July 18: President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Union Territories of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh for three days from July 25 to 27. Official sources said that the President is also likely to participate in Kargil Vijay Diwas programme being scheduled to be held on July 26 at Drass War Memorial Kargil. The President will address couple of functions in the Valley, which also includes the convocation function of a University. Kovind may also pay obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi before flying back to the national capital. (UNI)

Teen hurls petrol bomb at woman

Coimbatore, July 18: A 17-year-old boy was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb on a woman who scolded him and his friend for kicking her pet dog, police said. According to the police, the boy and his friend reportedly kicked the dog which barked at them while the two were walking down a street. The pet owner screamed at them and they went away. Later, they returned with another person, called her out and got into an argument with her. Then, the teenager pulled out a bottle of petrol, lit it and threw it at the woman. She ducked and the petrol bomb landed on the wall of her house causing damage, the police said. (PTI)