Traders’ body- MCC revived

TURA, July 19: With an aim to look into all issues related to businessmen and traders of the town by promoting free and fair trading and to stand on their behalf on any issues related to their trade the Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce (MCC) was revived and re-constituted recently.

Leaders were also elected to lead the new body with Wilver Greham Danggo as President, Pradeep Bhansali, Anand Roy, Anish M Sangma and Parman R Marak as Vice Presidents, Arup Nag as General Secretary, Patcheng T Sangma, Rajesh Barman, Tonang Sangma and Nepal Saha as Joint secretaries, Mithilesh Roy as Accountant, Shashi Prakash Paul as Treasurer and Sagar Ghosh and Rakrak Marak as organizing secretaries besides 16 executive members and 50 other members.