8,500 responses to UP’s draft Bill on population control

Lucknow: (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has received over 8,500 responses from the people on the draft Bill on population control.

The last date for submitting suggestions was July 19.

Justice A.N. Mittal, chairman, State Law Commission, said, “The State Law Commission has received 8,500 responses on its email on the draft Bill on Population Control. Some of them have criticized the proposed Law and some are appreciative of the steps taken by the Law Commission.”

He further said that the Commission will download all emails and go through all of them.

“We will carefully study all suggestions. They will be taken into account, if found feasible, important, while preparing the draft Bill on Population Control,” he said.

Justice Mittal said, “It will take a month for us to finalise the draft Bill and submit it to the state government.”

The Commission on July 9 had uploaded the draft Uttar Pradesh Population Control, Stabilisation and Welfare Bill, 2021, on its website seeking suggestions in 10 days (till July 19) from the public on the proposed law.

The draft Bill has evoked sharp reaction from political parties and even social and religious organisations, not only from Uttar Pradesh but all across the country.

The draft law has listed out incentives for those who have two children or less and disincentives for those who have more than two children.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also unveiled Uttar Pradesh’s population policy 2021-2030 that aims to bring the birth rate down to 2.1 per thousand population by 2026 and to 1.9 by 2030.

At present, the birth rate in the state is 2.7 per thousand. (IANS)