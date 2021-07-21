Anupria Goenka on ‘Asur 2’ shoot: Talking to people face to face a great feeling

Mumbai, July 20 : Actress Anupria Goenka has opened up on starting the shoot for the second season of the web series “Asur”.

“It is lovely to be finally shooting ‘Asur 2’, which has been waiting in the pipeline for a long time. Fans have been messaging everyone in the cast about when it is finally going to come, and we are now at least able to begin the shoot,” Anupria tells IANS.

Elaborating on the shooting experience, the actress says that to be able to finally talk to people in person is a great feeling.

“The shooting experience is fantastic. To be able to talk to people face to face and not via a zoom call is obviously a great feeling. I am getting to work with some of the stalwarts of our film industry, and that gives me immense pleasure. I hope it turns out to be even better than what we all have envisioned for it,” she says.

Since the pandemic is not over yet, Anupria is cautious about the required health and hygiene.

“It feels good to be able to go out to work, now that lockdown rules have been relaxed a bit. I am trying and taking all precautions while going to set, in between takes, and even during the shoot,” she says.(IANS)