Assam CM reviews proposed elevated corridor project at KNP

GUWAHATI, July 20: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today reviewed the proposed elevated corridor along the stretch of NH-37 through Kaziranga National Park (KNP) from Jakhalabandha to Bokakhat in a meeting with officials of Environment & Forest and PWD (Building & NH) Departments at Janata Bhawan here.

The proposal of the elevated corridor prepared by the PWD (Building & NH) Department in close consultation with Wildlife Institute of India (WII) covers a length of around 35 km with a view to boost wildlife preservation and tourism promotion in the National Park.

After reviewing the proposal, the CM approved the alignment of the corridor and directed the PWD officials to fast-track all necessary measures for execution of the project.

The CM also directed the officials of Environment & Forest Department to take speedy steps for setting up zoos at Dibrugarh and Cachar districts and appoint a nodal officer for early implementation.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary of Environment & Forest Department Avinash Joshi, PCCF & HoFF Alka Bhargava, Commissioner & Special Secretary of PWD (Building & NH) Raj Chakraborty and other senior officers were present in the meeting.