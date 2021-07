GUWAHATI, July 21: Meghalaya government has set December 2021 deadline for completion of construction of P A Sangma Integrated Sports Complex in Tura.

Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma today reviewed the progress of work in the sports complex at the site.

The iconic stadium will have 10000 seating capacity with state of art facilities including a gym, swimming pool, lounge, cafeteria, etc.