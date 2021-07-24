Amit Shah inaugurates oxygen plant, ISBT in Shillong

SHILLONG, July 24: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah inaugurated the cryogenic oxygen plant at Umsawli, New Shillong Township on Saturday.

Meanwhile, during the inauguration of ISBT at Mawiong in the city, the Union Home Minister said that the Government would connect all the capital’s of the north eastern states with railway and aerial connectivity by 2023-2024.

He said that ISBT would be centre for economy, adding the Government has worked hard for development of the state since 2014

There is no home in Meghalaya which does not have toilet. We will provide drinking water to 2.80 lakh people