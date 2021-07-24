Dhanush to begin shoot for Naane Varuven in August

South star Dhanush will begin filming his director-brother Selvaraghavan’s next film Naane Varuven from August 20, the filmmaker announced on Wednesday. The action-thriller, which was announced earlier this year, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu. Selvaraghavan shared the update on Naane Varuven on Twitter. ‘Excited!’ he wrote alongside the photograph from the sets of the film. Dhanush made his acting debut with the 2002 coming-of-age drama Thulluvadho Ilamai, directed by Selvaraghavan. The brothers later went on to work on films like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Mayakkam Enna. (PTI)