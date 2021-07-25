Air, rail link for NE state capitals by ’24: HM

SHILLONG, July 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre will connect the capital cities of all North Eastern states with railway and air connectivity by 2024.

He made the announcement while inaugurating the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Shillong on Saturday.

Shah said the North East requires better connectivity for faster development and road connectivity was no less important than rail and air links.

Pressure groups in Meghalaya are opposed to railway links unless a comprehensive mechanism is in place to tackle influx.

“In the North East, we want to work on three things – protect the tradition, food, culture and music, make the region peaceful and ensure development,” Shah said.

He asserted that the GDP contribution of the region should be as high as it was before independence. If the North-Eastern states contribute 20%, the problems of poverty and disturbance in the region will cease to exist, he said.

On the newly-constructed ISBT, Shah said Meghalaya needed a facility that could be a centre of the economy.

Lamenting that some projects have been delayed due to COVID-19, he said the Shillong airport will be connected with other cities of the country.

“The world’s richest culture in terms of language, customs and identity is here and if there is no connectivity, we will not be able to take care of the rich culture here for long,” he said.

He also claimed 6.5 lakh families opened bank accounts under Jan Dhan Mission in Meghalaya, which is on the list of 100% open defecation-free states.

The ISBT was funded by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 48.31 crore.

The ISBT has amenities such as guest rooms, toilets, a restaurant and shops.