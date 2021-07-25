Shah non-committal on ILP

SHILLONG, July 24: After waiting for months together, the pressure groups got a chance to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday but he did not make any commitment to the demand for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

The outcome of the meeting left the pressure groups livid. However, Cabinet Minister Hamlet Dohling said Shah had assured the state government that he would look into the demand.

The pressure groups were assured of 25-30 minutes’ time but once KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar and Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) chairman, Robertjune Kharjahrin made their submission, justifying the demand for ILP, the Union Home Minister said if there is no other issue, the discussion should end there.

Later, Marngar told reporters they were not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting.

“We expressed our desire and aspirations of the people for the implementation of ILP but it is sad that he (Shah) did not make any comment. We don’t know the mind and stand of the Government of India on ILP,” Marngar said.

He said the KSU will continue with pressuring the government to recognize the voices of the people.

CoMSO chairman, Robertjune Kharjahrin was also unhappy that the meeting ended on a disappointing note.

“We thought he will tell us the stand of the Government of India on ILP but he didn’t,” Kharjahrin said.

It was learnt Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, who was also present in the meeting, told the pressure groups the demand will be examined.

However, the CoMSO chairman said the word had not come from the Home Minster’s side.

“This has let down the moral of the indigenous people of the state but we are not losing hope and we will come back stronger,” Kharjahrin asserted.

He said KSU, CoMSO, state Assembly and the people of the state stand together on the ILP demand. He said the pressure groups had attended the meeting with high hopes.

Dohling told reporters that Shah had assured the government that he would examine the demand.

The state’s Cabinet Ministers had met Shah and took up issues individually. Raising the issue of ILP, Dohling told the Home Minister that it is a longstanding demand.

Dohling said after hearing him patiently, Shah said he will look into the demand and that the state government will be informed accordingly.

“We do hope that the Government of India will respond positively to the demand,” Dohling said.

The meeting lasted around 10-15 minutes.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh had raised the issue of inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

PHE Minister, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar had requested Shah to amend para 12 (a) (b) of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. He also urged the Union Home Minister not to stop the Mawphlang-Mawngap-Mawkyrwat-Ranikor road project.