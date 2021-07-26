Army celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas in Shillong

SHILLONG, July 26: The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas in memory of soldiers who sacrificed their life in Kargil War which took place from 03 March to 26 July. 1999. The day commemorates the success of “Operation Vijay” which was launched to recapture Indian territories occupied by Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999. Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of fearless determination and exceptional valour of Indian Armed Forces.\

On the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya and Lt Gen KC Panchanathan, GOC 101 Area garlanded the busts of Capt KC Nongrum, MVC (P) and Maj David Manlun, KC (P), the two brave hearts from Meghalaya, who laid down their lives for honour of their motherland at Rhino Heritage Museum here. The Chief Minister interacted with the families of the heroes who were also present for the occasion, accordig to a Press release.

Later Air Marshal Amit Dev, AOC-in-C Eastern, Air Commodore, Lt Gen KC Panchanathan, GOC 101 Area and Lt Gen PC Nair, DGAR laid wreaths at Rhino Prerna Sthal here in the memory of brave hearts who had made supreme sacrifice in Operation Vijay. The event was also attended by serving personnel and veterans.