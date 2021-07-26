Assam Cong condemns ‘attack’ on cops; demands resolution of border issues  

GUWAHATI, July 26: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has condemned the reported firing on Assam Police personnel along the Assam-Mizoram boundary at Lailapur in Cachar district on Monday, while demanding a “clear message from the Assam government in regard to ways for resolution of the inter-state border dispute.”

“It is a matter of disgrace that just hours after the Union home minister Amit Shah left Assam that such an attack should happen on Assam Police personnel and property of the Assam government. Only yesterday, the home minister chaired a meeting with the chief ministers and chief secretaries of the Northeastern states to discuss inter-state border dispute issues,” a statement by the Assam PCC issued here, said.

“What transpired between them? What were the policies to mitigate the border disputes adopted? The government should give assurance that all disputes will be amicably settled. It should ensure that common people of both the states should not bear the brunt of such lackadaisical attitude,” the state Congress asserted.

“Instead, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has observed that despite the meetings held in Shillong on the border issues, a Twitter war is going on between Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga from this morning onwards,” the statement said.

“It has become a matter of great public concern as well as appalling humour that responsible persons like chief ministers both belonging to NEDA are openly arguing with each other on Twitter handles and they have also tagged the home minister and Prime Minister. The BJP government seems to be running the country through Twitter handles and social media,” the state Congress said.

It further contended that there “is no clarity on the part of the BJP government, both in the state and at the Centre, on the issues at hand. An atmosphere of uncertainty will further complicate matters.”