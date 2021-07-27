Assam issues new COVID SOPs; curbs relaxed in 3 districts

GUWAHATI, July 27: Restrictions in three “red districts” – Jorhat, Sonitpur and Biswanath – have been relaxed following improvement in the COVID situation while complete curfew remains clamped in two other “red districts” of Golaghat and Lakhimpur where the case positivity rate continues to remain high.

According to a directive by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday, the revised standard operating protocols (SOPs) would be effective from 5am of July 28, 2021 until further orders.

All shops will continue to remain closed in Golaghat and Lakhimpur except for those dealing with groceries, fruit and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder, which can operate up to 5 pm.

“Jorhat, Sonitpur and Biswanath districts, after facing total containment for over a week, have shown improvement in terms of case load and positivity rate,” the ASDMA order stated.

Therefore, curfew will now be effective in these three districts from 2pm to 5am, while workplaces, business and commercial establishments will be allowed to be open till 1pm.

Meanwhile, curfew will remain effective from 5pm to 5am in the remaining 27 districts.

These districts are in Dhubri, Kamrup (Metro), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo, Hailakandi, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darrang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong.

All workplaces, business and commercial establishments will be allowed to remain open in these 27 districts till 4 pm.

All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended,