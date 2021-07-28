China’s Nanjing tightens restrictive measures

Beijing, July 27 : Authorities in Nanjing, capital of China’s Jiangsu Province, on Tuesday ordered the tightening of restrictive measures in the wake of the recent spike in Covid-19 infections.

Among the measures, all retail pharmacies in the city suspended selling antipyretic, cough, antiviral and antibiotic medicine to citizens, according to the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

The city’s major hospitals, excluding emergency departments and fever clinics, were urged to implement appointment registration, while closed venues and offline training services also suspended business, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nanjing, a mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million, has added more than 100 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since a few airport workers tested positive for coronavirus last week.

So far, the virus cluster in Nanjing has involved airport workers and their contacts, but new infections were also reported among flight passengers in other parts of China who have visited the city’s airport.

The city of Nanjing has launched its second all-inclusive nucleic acid testing campaign and urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary.

On Tuesday, 11 villages and residential compounds in Nanjing were added to the list of medium-risk areas for Covid-19.

The city now has four high-risk areas and 36 medium-risk areas.(IANS)