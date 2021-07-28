Duo vows to strengthen BJP

SHILLONG, July 27: AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai vowed to work towards strengthening the BJP in the state after the latter replaced the former in the Conrad K Sangma ministry on Tuesday.

Shortly after the axe fell on him, Hek visited the residence of Shullai to felicitate him. He urged Shullai to continue the good work of serving the people.

Later, Hek told reporters that he has served the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government for over three years and it is an appropriate time for Shullai to serve the public as a Minister.

Stating that both will work together to form a BJP-led government in the state after 2023 Assembly elections, Hek said the reshuffle was the party’s decision and they have to accept it as disciplined soldiers.

Asked if he is ready to serve the party as its state president, Hek said he will not mind accepting the responsibility. He said he has no differences with Shullai and party president Ernest Mawrie.

Shullai claimed the people in the state are accepting BJP. He said the party is focussed on winning at least 13-14 seats in the 2023 polls.

“Now, we have to forget everything and work collectively as Assembly elections are just a year and a half away. We have to concentrate on spreading our wings beyond Shillong and to rural areas,” he said.

“Hek is more experienced than me. We will work hard as a family,” Shullai said.

Both the leaders stated that they would continue to raise issues concerning the state’s welfare, including the demand for the implementation of ILP and the resolution of the interstate boundary dispute. Talking about the disappointment expressed by the pressure groups with regard to their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the ILP issue, Shullai said everyone in a democracy has the right to raise his or her voice even before the President of the country.

“They have the right to agitate, demand or oppose anything but we will continue to pursue the matter in the interest of the state,” Shullai added.

The two BJP leaders are planning to visit New Delhi together to raise the state’s burning issues.