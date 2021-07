SHILLONG, July 29: The results of HSSLC 2021 (Science, Commerce and Vocational) conducted by the Meghalaya Board for Secondary Education (MBOSE) will be declared on July 30 at 11 AM. The results will be available in the official website of the MBOSE, www.mbose.in.

The results will also be available in the following website:

www.megresults.nic.in, www.results.shiksha, www.jagranjosh.com and www.exametc.com