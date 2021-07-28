Posters, graffiti demanding ILP appear in Tura, Nongstoin

TURA/NONGSTOIN, July 27: True to their word to kick-start a series of protests to demand Inner Line Permit, four organisations from Garo Hills that form part of a bigger state conglomeration of protest bodies began their poster campaign with banners coming up in Tura and other towns on Tuesday.

Members of the GSU (Tengsak Momin faction) and the FKJGP, ADE and AYWO have raised the banner of revolt in the Garo Hills region demanding the imposition of the ILP in the state.

On Tuesday, AYWO members erected a large banner saying “No ILP, No Rest” in the main road junction that leads up to the Tura Circuit House.

The banner comes two days after the same group burnt an effigy of Union Home minister Amit Shah outside the Commissioner of Divisions office in Tura that also doubles up as an office of the chief minister whenever he visits the region.

Since the failed meeting on Saturday, these organisations have spoken of staging various protests across the state, beginning with a poster campaign in the region.

In Nongstoin, writings appeared on walls on Sunday night indicating troubled days ahead for Meghalaya.

“For how many years will we wait Government of India to implement ILP in our state” was a graffiti painted on the wall of the DC’s office at Nongstoin.

There were reports of burning of tyres on the streets in parts of Nongstoin.