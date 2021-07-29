Sports Snippets

German cycling official apologises for racist slur

Tokyo, July 28: A German cycling official has apologized for using a racist slur at the Olympics. German cycling federation sporting director Patrick Moster was shown on TV broadcasts urging rider Nikias Arndt on to catch other riders on the course with a slur typically used for people of North African or Arab ethnicity. An Algerian rider started ahead of Arndt in the event. Moster has apologized in comments to German news agency dpa. He says in the heat of the moment he had made the wrong choice of words. (AP)

Medvedev takes exception to doping question

Tokyo, July 28: Tennis player Daniil Medvedev has taken exception to a question from a reporter who asked if Russian athletes are carrying a stigma of cheaters in this Games. The second-seeded Russian Olympic Committee player responded that for the first time in my life, “I’m not going to answer a question and you should be embarrassed of yourself.” Medvedev then nodded to a Tokyo 2020 staff member to say, “I think you should (ban) him from the Olympic Games or the tennis tournament. I don’t want to see him again on my interview.” (AP)

Real Madrid defender Alaba tests positive for COVID-19

madrid, July 28: Real Madrid defender David Alaba has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Wednesday. Madrid did not immediately release details about his condition. The announcement came a week after Alaba was officially introduced by the Spanish club after joining from Bayern Munich. The addition of Alaba will help make up for the departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. Teammate Karim Benzema tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Varane is joining Manchester United and Ramos signed with Paris Saint-Germain. (AP)

Switzerland coach Petkovic leaves to join Bordeaux

BERN (Switzerland), July 28: After leading Switzerland to the European Championship quarterfinals, coach Vladimir Petkovic left Tuesday to join French club Bordeaux. The Swiss soccer federation announced his exit late Tuesday after seven years in charge in which the national team advanced to the finals tournament at each competition it entered. Petkovic’s work with the Swiss peaked last month by stunning world champion France in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. (AP)

Man United defender Telles out until September with injury

MANCHESTER, July 28: Manchester United defender Alex Telles is expected to miss the start of the Premier League season due to an ankle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Tuesday. The 28-year-old Brazilian likely won’t return until September, meaning he’d miss the first three games of the season. United opens its season by hosting Leeds on Aug. 14 then visits Southampton eight days later and is at Wolverhampton on August 29. (AP)

Former Liverpool, Palace defender Sakho joins Montpellier

MONTPELLIER, July 28: Center-back Mamadou Sakho signed with French club Montpellier on Tuesday after playing eight seasons in the Premier League. The 31-year-old Sakho played in 75 games for Crystal Palace after joining from Liverpool in January 2017. He was injured for most of last season and his contract with the London club had expired. Sakho played 201 games for PSG and was named the country’s young player of the year after the 2010-11 season. (AP)

US to play WC qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati

CHICAGO, July 28: The United States will play its home World Cup qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati, ending a streak of five straight in Columbus, Ohio. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday that the Nov. 12 match will be at TQL Stadium. The U.S. beat Mexico in World Cup qualifiers at Columbus Crew Stadium in 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013, all by 2-0 scores. The match against El Tri gained the nickname “Dos a Cero.” Mexico beat the U.S. 2-1 in a 2016 qualifier in Columbus. (AP)