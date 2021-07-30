CBSE to declare Class 12 result at 2 pm

NEW DELHI, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the result of Class 12 students would be announced today at 2 pm.

The CBSE class 12th results will be available on the board’s official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from this, digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app will also host the results. Students would need their roll number to check their result.

CBSE pass certificates, mark sheets, and migration certificates will be available on the DigiLocker platform. Students can download their documents from the app or the website by clicking on ‘CBSE’ under the ‘Education’ section. Notably, the board will issue hard copies of migration certificates only on request. Otherwise, students can download it from DigiLocker.