HSSLC results : Lone candidate from GH finds place in merit list

TURA, July 30: The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination for Science, Commerce and Vocational stream was on Friday declared by MBOSE.

In Science and Commerce streams, all top spots were secured by Schools in Shillong and the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region barring a lone candidate from Garo Hills who secured the 8th position in the Science stream. It was Saurav Modak of Don Bosco College, Tura (Higher Secondary Section) who figured among the toppers. Modak secured the 8th spot with a total of marks of 462.

Pass percentage for Garo Hills

Meanwhile, for Garo Hills districts, the maximum pass percentage in the Science stream was recorded by South Garo Hills with 100%, South West Garo Hills with 91.67%, North Garo Hills With 74.36%, West Garo Hills with 65.15% and East Garo Hills with 61.61%

The pass percentage in Commerce stream was 81.48% for North Garo Hills, 77.59% for East Garo Hills and 71.70% for West Garo Hills while there were no candidates in South Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills as the Commerce stream is yet to be introduced in both districts.