Britain wins mixed 4x100m medley relay at Olympics, breaks world record

TOKYO, July 31: Britain won their second swimming team gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay at the Tokyo Olympic Games in a world record time here on Saturday.

Coming from behind to clock 3:37.58 for the top prize, British swimmers Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin joined efforts to slice 0.43 seconds off the previous world record held by China.

Team China, comprised of Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei, Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan, finished in 3:38.86 for the silver, edging world champion Australia by 0.09 seconds, reports Xinhua.

World record holder Katie Ledecky of the United States added another gold to her collection, winning the women’s 800m freestyle.

The defending champion enjoyed a safe lead before touching home in eight minutes and 12.57 seconds.

This the is the fourth medal for Ledecky at Tokyo 2020, as the 24-year-old freestyle specialist had her first gold at Tokyo 2020 over the 1,500m distance following two silvers.

Ariarne Titmus of Australia, gold winners in 200m and 400m freestyle, took the silver despite a late comeback effort in 8:13.83 and European champion Simona Quadarella of Italy won the bronze in 8:18.35.

