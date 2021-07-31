Cab passengers looted in Guwahati city, 3 arrested

GUWAHATI, July 31: Three persons have been arrested in a joint operation last night by Garchuk and Jalukbari Police Stations for robbing different persons in the pretext of providing cab services in the city.

Two FIRs were on July 28, filed one in Garchuk PS and another in Jalukbari PS about similar crimes. The FIR filed in Garchuk PS stated that the complainant boarded one Swift Dzire from ISBT to reach the Airport. However, on the move the complainant was assaulted and looted by the driver and the co-passengers, who had boarded the cab on the way.

A similar complaint was lodged in Jalukbari PS were the description of the vehicle used and modus operandi of the accused were found to be the same, informed Assam Police today.

Acting swiftly on this information, City Police within 48 hours tracked down the vehicle used in the crime, that is a Swift Dzire bearing registration number AS 01 JC 9668 and arrested the three accused from Boragaon under Garchuk PS.

The arrested are identified as Md Aminul Hoque (28), Md. ibrahim Ali (25) and Md. Ali Hussain (26), all residents of Satgaon. With the assistance of Kamrup (R) Police, the team was able to recover looted items such as copper coils, mounting tapes and bank pass books from the rented room of one of the accused Md. Ali Hussain (26). Police is interrogating the accused for more information. Further investigation is on.