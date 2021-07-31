Jamie Lee Curtis says her youngest child is transgender

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has talked about her transgender daughter and said that she “watched in wonder and pride” as her son became her daughter Ruby.

In an interview to AARP The Magazine, the 62-year-old actress, who is married to Christopher Guest, opened up about Ruby, reports people.com.

Describing her life as a “constant metamorphosis”, Curtis shared that Ruby, 25, works as a computer gaming editor while her oldest child, 34-year-old daughter Annie, is currently married and works as a dance instructor.

Ruby and her fiance now have plans to get married next year during a wedding that the actress will officiate.

Curtis doesn’t currently have any grandchildren between her two kids, she said that she and Guest “do hope to” have them sometime soon. The actress also spoke about her family life and how she still feels most at home wherever her husband is.

“I feel safe when I drive up and see that (he is) home. That’s the long marriage. It’s the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I’m not alone.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 1984, will celebrate 37 years of marriage this December.