Minister bats for use of force to protect state’s territories

Shillong, July 30: Newly-indicted Cabinet minister and three-time MLA, Sanbor Shullai on Friday asserted that the public and Meghalaya Police should not hesitate to use force to protect the state’s territorial integrity.

Hailing the courage of the police and public of Mizoram, Shullai recalled that an MP from Mizoram had stated that they had killed five this time but next time they would not hesitate to kill them all if they intrude into their land.

“We need to infuse the same spirit among us. We will have to act aggressively if Assam continues to harass our people in the border areas,” he observed.

He, however, made it clear that he was not promoting violence.He also made it clear that the official border talks should continue. “This is one way to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute amicably,” he added.

He also said that he would Delhi next month to request the Ministry of Defence to hand over Garrison Ground and other defence lands to the state government for expansion of roads in the city.

‘CRAWL benefits will reach beneficiaries’

Labour Minister Sanbor Shullai, who assumed charge of his new department on Friday, said he would ensure that genuine beneficiaries get the financial assistance of Rs 2100 under the Chief Minister’s Relief against Wage Loss (CRAWL) scheme.

“I have read media reports that several daily wage earners are yet to receive the financial assistance under the scheme. I will hold discussions with my officers on how to overcome the various stumbling blocks,” he said.

He also assured that the department would transfer the money directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, once the issues are ironed out.

Speaking about the sit-in demonstration outside the Main Secretariat by TUR member, Angela Rangad, the newly-inducted minister said she has earnestly pursuing this issue. “But I am not sure if she is the president of the labour union in the state,” he added.

‘Will meet Assam CM on cattle bill’

Shullai, who also assumed charge of the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department on Friday, said he would meet Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that supply of cattle to Meghalaya is not affected due to the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021.

If there is a requirement, the department will issue permits for vehicles transporting cattle from various parts of the country to the state, he said.

He also said that they would encourage people to consume more beef in place of fish, chicken or mutton.

“There is a misunderstanding that there is a BJP propaganda to ban slaughter of cattle,” Shullai clarified.