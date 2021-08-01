Cong overhaul process on: Mukul

SHILLONG, July 31: Former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Saturday said the process of overhauling the state Congress leadership including the MPCC chief has begun.

“We are in the process of reorganising the party including the (post of the) state president,” he said, trashing reports of inactivity in the state Congress.

“We are looking at how we can position ourselves as a party capable of living up to the expectations of the people,” said the leader of the Opposition.

Dr Sangma said the new team must be strong and competent enough to shoulder any responsibility given by the people of the state.

“I would say we have tried to deliver to the extent possible because there have always been some inherent challenges while in the government. Innumerable factors affect the delivery of programmes and while undertaking new initiatives that can make a difference,” he said.

Congress MLAs had earlier written a letter to AICC acting president Sonia Gandhi, briefing her about the need to effect a change in the state party leadership.

The then AICC general secretary in charge of Meghalaya, Luizinho Faleiro subsequently called for

a zoom meeting and decided against any change of guard at this juncture. It was instead agreed to re-energise the party with an eye on the 2023 Assembly elections.

In September 2020, the AICC removed Faleiro and appointed Manish Chatrath in his place.

Shillong MP Vincent Pala, a top contender for the post of the state Congress president, said he is not keen on taking up the responsibility. Senior party MLAs Charles Pyngrope and Ampareen Lyngdoh are reportedly contenders for the post of MPCC president.