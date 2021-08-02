BJP selling lies again: Congress

SHILLONG, Aug 1: A day after BJP national general secretary Arun Singh called for wiping out Congress from Meghalaya, Opposition leader Mukul Sangma hit back at the saffron party, accusing it of indulging in the petty politics of lies.

Terming the BJP’s promised “Achhe Din” as “lies”, Sangma on Sunday said, “Lying to the state and its people is anti-national. The BJP is carpet bombing with lies.”

Singh had exuded confidence of wiping out the Congress from the state and winning from most seats, currently held by the grand old party, in the 2023 state elections. But Sangma said the BJP will draw a blank.

“I can assure zero not only in Garo Hills but also in Shillong urban agglomeration,” the former chief minister said, confidently.

Reacting to BJP leader and newly-inducted Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai’s statement that the state will get Inner Line Permit in five minutes if BJP is voted to power, Sangma said, “I know who Bah Sanbor is. You also know and we also know how BJP operates. They will have different people to speak something. It is a match fixing strategy.”

Stating that the BJP is again harping on Achhe Din for votes, Sangma said, “Why are they trying to lie to people? If you are the father, will you lie to your kids? We won’t as we have self-respect.”

He said people are the best judge but there will be some gullible to such lies given the sensitivity of the issue.

They must have done a study on how people can be trapped and they are utilising it, Sangma claimed.

“I would advise the BJP leadership to take a serious note of the lies and do a course correction. At least have self-respect to deviate from this usual exercise of trying to get people’s support through lies,” the Opposition leader added.