Health dept against lockdown in state

SHILLONG, Aug 1: Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state in the last two weeks, the Health department has ruled out the possibility of re-imposing a total lockdown.

A senior Health official on Sunday said that the state government cannot resort to total lockdown since it is going to have a huge impact on the livelihood of the people.

“We will have to control the COVID-19 situation by going for an all-out vaccination drive. We need the cooperation of the citizens to ensure that situation does not go out of control,” he said.

He admitted that the cases were being reported from all corners of the state, even though East Khasi Hills continues to be the worst affected. The official, however, maintained that the COVID-19 situation in the state was under control.

People should realise that they need to learn to live with the virus, he said, adding, “Therefore, it is important that we strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols. The situation is going to improve only if people come forward to get themselves vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, continuing with its northward move, Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 589 fresh cases while 11 more succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours.

Eight deaths were reported in East Khasi Hills while one each was reported from Ri Bhoi, West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills. The death toll from the viral infection stands at 1,096 while the active tally went past the 6,000-mark once again to stand at 6,043.

With 501 recoveries on Sunday, the total number of patients cured/discharged has gone up to 58,450.