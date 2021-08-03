MDC denies assault charge

TURA, Aug 2: The war of words over distribution of central schemes released by the 15th Finance Commission to the GHADC is escalating by the day between the ruling NPP-led alliance and Tura BJP MDC Bernard Marak who, despite being part of the alliance, remain at loggerheads with the ruling side.

A day after the GHADC CEM wrote to BJP national Vice President Dr M Chuba Ao seeking action against Marak for assaulting a senior EM inside the office premises, and a police FIR over the attack, the controversial Tura representative has responded with a series of allegations against the current Executive committee headed by Benedic R Marak of the NPP.

“I did not assault but since I have become an obstacle, they want to get me out of their way. There was a heated argument for allotting only Rs. 9.70 lakh to Tura constituency through the local MDC. That amount was only for construction of a CC footpath at Tura,” alleges Marak.

Bernard has revealed that the amount of Rs 1.57 crore allotted to Tura by the current EC for developmental works is not true because the money has been diverted to renovate council quarters of the MDCs whereas the project proposals for Tura areas submitted by him have been rejected.

“They have cancelled the previous tenders under the 15th Finance Commission and reallocated new tenders in favour of their contractors. They are using the central finance fund only to repair quarters and all my proposals for localities, SHGs are rejected. They are siphoning the money and depriving the Tura people of basic necessities,” mentions the BJP MDC and denies dragging the name of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and BJP Meghalaya in charge Dr M Chuba Ao into the controversy.

“The proposed repairing of quarters of CEM Benedic Marak, EMs Grahambell Sangma and Anseng Sangma, both brothers-in-law of the CM, and others is totalling Rs one crore which they have put under Tura area sanction,” reveals Marak.

In a FIR filed with Tura police, the BJP MDC has named the CEM, EMs, non-MDC and Chief Adviser Akki Sangma and Chairman of the High Powered Committee Rudraswar Ch Momin, accusing them of siphoning off the funds meant for public use.

Some of the council quarters that have been put up for repair worth Rs 20 lakh each include Quarter No. 16 for Chairman of Forest Advisory Committee at Council Colony in Hawakhana, Tura; Quarter No. 20 for EM of Transport at Council Colony, Hawakhana, Tura; Quarter No. 2 for EM of Rural Development at Council Colony in Araimile, Tura; Quarter No. 3 (CEM quarter) at Council Colony, Araimile, Tura and Quarter No. 20 for EM of Taxation at Council Colony, Araimile, Tura.